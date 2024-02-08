’Cooperatives have made important contribution to fight violence against women‘

February 08, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cooperatives have made a meaningful contribution across the world to fight violence against women and girls, Xiomara Nunez De Cespedes, president, Global Gender Equality Committee of the International Cooperative Alliance, Latin America, said.

She spoke at a programme titled ‘Empowering for equality: Women’s crucial role in cooperatives as catalysts for transforming social inequity and patriarchal practices’ organised by Working Women’s Forum (India). It was organised as a side event for the 62nd session of the Commission for Social Development that is held from February 5 to February 14 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“Cooperatives systematically conduct their education and the awareness programmes contain a provision focused on prevention of domestic violence and gender violence at work,” she said.

Nandini Azad, president, Working Women’s Forum (India) and Indian Cooperative Network for Women, India said, “The event is a platform for global stakeholders particularly women farmers, organisations to share its successful models, advocate for gender equality in agriculture, and contribute to the global agenda of sustainable development (including climate change). The focus on inclusive family farming structures and empowering women farmers is crucial for achieving long-term prosperity in rural communities worldwide.”

Andreas Kappes, secretary general, International Raiffeisen Union, Germany, said cooperatives serve as network for women to connect and join forces as well as a platform for them to engage in economic activities and build financial resilience and enhance their leadership skills.

Hirofumi Kobayashi, executive director, Institute for the Development of Agricultural Cooperation in Asia and Japan, and Pieternel Boogaard, head, FMO, agribusiness, food and water- including forestry, Netherlands, also spoke at the event.

The H.S. Jaya Arunachalam Awards for Excellence were announced and nine women entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been chosen this year.

