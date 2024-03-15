ADVERTISEMENT

Cooperatives are ideal mechanisms for building gender equality: Nandini Azad

March 15, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

She spoke on the topic ‘Importance of Cooperatives for Rural Women in India and Experience Sharing of Indian Cooperative Network for Women Organisations’ at an event organised by Donghwa Campus Credit Union, a cooperative in Taiwan

The Hindu Bureau

Through cooperatives, millions of women in the Asia-Pacific have access to social protection, housing, health, and childcare, said Nandini Azad of the Working Women’s Forum (India), Indian Cooperative Network for Women, on Friday.

She was speaking on the topic ‘Importance of Cooperatives for Rural Women in India and Experience Sharing of Indian Cooperative Network for Women Organisations’ at an event organised by Donghwa Campus Credit Union, a cooperative in Taiwan.

She said cooperatives were democratic, voluntary, and ideal mechanisms for building gender equality. While Taiwanese companies had established a presence in India, contributing to economic growth and employment generation and, there have also been exchanges between the two countries, including academic collaborations and cultural performances.

Now, there is a need to enhance the understanding between both countries and promote cooperatives. “India and Taiwan can unlock their potential in cooperative sectors when science, women, and cooperative efforts synergise to bring about positive change in society at large,” she said.

Ms. Azad said since the world’s primary concern was climate change and cooperatives played a critical role in addressing this issue too. By harnessing innovation and collaborative partnerships through cooperatives, it is possible to unlock the potential for inclusive and sustainable agricultural development in India, she added.

Mei-Lin Wu, Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association, and Yi-Hua Chen, author of Wow! This is also a Cooperative,also spoke.

