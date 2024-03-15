GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooperatives are ideal mechanisms for building gender equality: Nandini Azad

She spoke on the topic ‘Importance of Cooperatives for Rural Women in India and Experience Sharing of Indian Cooperative Network for Women Organisations’ at an event organised by Donghwa Campus Credit Union, a cooperative in Taiwan

March 15, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Through cooperatives, millions of women in the Asia-Pacific have access to social protection, housing, health, and childcare, said Nandini Azad of the Working Women’s Forum (India), Indian Cooperative Network for Women, on Friday.

She was speaking on the topic ‘Importance of Cooperatives for Rural Women in India and Experience Sharing of Indian Cooperative Network for Women Organisations’ at an event organised by Donghwa Campus Credit Union, a cooperative in Taiwan.

She said cooperatives were democratic, voluntary, and ideal mechanisms for building gender equality. While Taiwanese companies had established a presence in India, contributing to economic growth and employment generation and, there have also been exchanges between the two countries, including academic collaborations and cultural performances.

Now, there is a need to enhance the understanding between both countries and promote cooperatives. “India and Taiwan can unlock their potential in cooperative sectors when science, women, and cooperative efforts synergise to bring about positive change in society at large,” she said.

Ms. Azad said since the world’s primary concern was climate change and cooperatives played a critical role in addressing this issue too. By harnessing innovation and collaborative partnerships through cooperatives, it is possible to unlock the potential for inclusive and sustainable agricultural development in India, she added.

Mei-Lin Wu, Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association, and Yi-Hua Chen, author of Wow! This is also a Cooperative,also spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.