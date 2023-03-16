ADVERTISEMENT

Cooperatives and the impact on women leadership discussed

March 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The cooperatives can act as a vital new mechanism in transforming the lives of poor and vulnerable women, by making them successful entrepreneurs and leaders, said Nandini Azad, president, Indian Cooperative Network for Women(ICNW)- Working Women’s Forum (WWF). 

She was speaking at the virtual parallel event organised as part of the 67th edition of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women which focussed on “Innovating networks for women’s cooperative leadership through capacity building” on Tuesday.

Speaking about how cooperatives have to play a vital role in combating gender inequality, Ms. Nandini spoke about the challenges faced by women at the decision-making levels there and highlighted that many cooperatives were largely patriarchal. 

“The Working Women’s Network has seen poor grassroots women take up leadership roles and world leaders have admired our gender and equity model,” she said.

Vivek Rai, Deputy Director, Civil Society Division, U.N. Women, New York Headquarters, said it was deeply concerning to see the growing resistance to gender equality worldwide, which is finding increased political and public legitimacy. Highlighting technology based gender violence, Mr. Vivek spoke about how women politicians, leaders and journalists were often disproportionately targeted leading to them self-censoring online and refraining from public participation.

“Online gender-based violence has limiting effects on the freedom of expression of all those affected and is driving women out of public life where their voices are needed the most. As we have gathered here to talk about strengthening the capacity of women in cooperatives to thrive in leadership roles, it is important to consider this moment in time and this current pushback, and find ways in countering that within your own spaces,” he said. 

Simel Esim, Head, Cooperative Unit, international Labour Organisation, Geneva, spoke about how important it was for women to claim leadership spaces in cooperatives, and Andreas Kappes, Secretary General, International Raiffeisen Union, stressed on the need for leadership training tools for women.

