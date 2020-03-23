Chennai

Cooperate with govt: G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan requested the people of Tamil Nadu to cooperate with the measures of the State government to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19 and to frequently wash their hands and avoid non-essential travel.

Mr. Vasan praised the Chief Minister for unveiling stringent measures to protect the citizens of the State from Covid-19

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 12:55:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cooperate-with-govt-gk-vasan/article31137725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY