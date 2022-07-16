Cooks central

Momade Cuisines, which is putting down roots in Anna Nagar and Guduvancheri, provides access to authentic home-cooking through a subscription service

Momade Cusinines, which is within an ace of being launched in Anna Nagar and Guduvancheri, was born of a mother’s angst in having nutritious, home-made food organised for her daughter.

With her non-existent cooking skills, single mom Reni Williams had to look outside her kitchen for it. Around the same time, her friend Sujay was trying to find food that would meet his ageing parents’ dietary requirements.

Fortunately for them, the two always had a close circle of friends who pitched in with home-cooked meals for them whenever they could. Against this backdrop, one day, a light bulb went off in Reni’s mind — what if they could pay these friends to cook for people like her and Sujay who were constantly on the lookout for healthy meals? That marked the birth of Momade Cuisines. She had pitched the idea to Sujay and within weeks, they had tied up with local home cooks in Coimbatore to launch Momade Cuisines as a meal subscription service.

“Our vetting process is quite thorough-going. We hold taste tests with all moms who come on board, audit their kitchens, and even provide them with training if necessary,” says Reni.

Reni says Momade Cuisines usually onboards at least 2- 3 mothers in every locality to make sure there is no monotony when it comes to the taste. They also ensure there are no repetitions in the menu for at least a month. “We work with moms who specialise in different cuisines. We have someone from Mangalore and even a Bengali mom who recently came on board,” adds Reni. Subscriptions are available for a minimum of 3 meals starting at ₹120 per meal and can be extended up to one year. For details, call 9843355779