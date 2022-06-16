Cooking contest to be held in Kancheepuram on June 19

Participants can register online, through WhatsApp or call

The third edition of The Hindu’s “Our State Our Taste” culinary talent hunt is back and on a mission to identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu.

The 17th round will take place at Radha Party Hall, Vaikunda Perumal Kovil North Mada Street, Kancheepuram, on June 19 from 10 a.m. onwards.

The top three winners will win a total cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second prize ₹60,000 and the third is ₹40,000.

Participants can cook anything — vegetarian or non-vegetarian dishes, breakfast, snacks or desserts. However, a minimum of two dishes should be prepared and one must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with “Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta” and bring it to the venue for the preliminary round.

Extra points for those who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. The participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue.

A panel of judges headed by Guinness World Record holder and celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale to be held in Chennai on July 23.

Children in the 10-18 age group and adults in the 19-25 age group can showcase their unique pasta recipes using Savourit Pasta. They should bring the cooked dishes and recipes to the venue and Chef Damu will choose one winner from each category.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2022. Alternatively, send an SMS or a WhatsApp message with the format “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 9941255695 or call the same number.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest hosted by The Hindu. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity partner is ITC Mangaldeep and spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan and the media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and news channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal.