Cook held for theft at T.Nagar temple 

The city police has arrested a cook, who was from Chattishgarh, for allegedly stealing jewellery from a temple in T.Nagar.

Police said that V. Madhusuthanan Bhat, priest of Sri Hayagreeva Temple in Raghavaiah Road, lodged a complaint with Pondy Bazaar Police alleging that a tulsi chain, a gold chain weighing 20 sovereigns and other valuables were stolen from the temple.

Based on his complaint, police conducted an investigation and arrested S. Dhinakar Tripathi, 33, of Chhattisgarh.. He was worked as a cook in the temple. He sold those gold ornaments and recovered ₹4.5 lakh cash from him.

He was remanded in judicial custody.