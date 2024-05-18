GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cook held for theft at T.Nagar temple 

Published - May 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police has arrested a cook, who was from Chattishgarh, for allegedly stealing jewellery from a temple in T.Nagar. 

Police said that V.  Madhusuthanan Bhat, priest of Sri Hayagreeva Temple in Raghavaiah Road, lodged a complaint with Pondy Bazaar Police alleging that a tulsi chain, a gold chain weighing 20 sovereigns and other valuables were stolen from the temple.

Based on his complaint, police conducted an investigation and arrested S. Dhinakar Tripathi, 33, of Chhattisgarh.. He was worked as a cook in the temple. He sold those gold ornaments and recovered ₹4.5 lakh cash from him. 

He was remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.