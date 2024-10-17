GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conversion surgery for metastatic gastric cancer now viable, says expert at Prof S.M. Chandramohan oration

Dr. So, the Head and Senior Consultant, Division of Surgical Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, delivered the Prof. S.M. Chandramohan Endowment Oration 2024 on Thursday 

Published - October 17, 2024 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, honours gastric cancer specialist Dr. Jimmy So, at the Prof. S.M. Chandramohan Endowment Oration in Chennai on Thursday

E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, honours gastric cancer specialist Dr. Jimmy So, at the Prof. S.M. Chandramohan Endowment Oration in Chennai on Thursday | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Conversion surgery is becoming a viable option for patients with metastatic gastric cancer who respond well to induction chemotherapy, said gastric cancer specialist Jimmy So at the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, Madras Medical College (MMC).

Dr. So, the Head and Senior Consultant, Division of Surgical Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, on Thursday (October 17, 2024) delivered the Prof. S.M. Chandramohan Endowment Oration 2024. 

Prof. S.M. Chandramohan, renowned senior surgical gastroenterologist, was the Head of the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology until his demise in 2020. His work on upper gastrointestinal disorders transformed the department of surgical gastroenterology into the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology at Madras Medical College, now recognised as the regional referral centre for upper gastrointestinal disorders.

Dr. So, speaking about conversion surgery for metastatic gastric cancer, presented study results from the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the Netherlands to emphasise that the concept of oligometastases for gastric cancer is rapidly evolving with the advance of medical therapy and surgery. He, however, highlighted that randomised trials and further research are required to define the role of conversion surgery for stage 4 gastric cancer. 

Dr. So fondly reflected on his 15-year relationship with Prof. Chandramohan, describing him as a mentor in both surgery and life. He remembered their conversations at a surgical conference, where Prof. Chandramohan generously detailed the complex techniques of colonic interposition, a procedure he had mastered. 

E. Theranirajan, Dean, MMC and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, senior members of the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, and Rema Chandramohan, Director, Institute of Child Health, were present at the event. 

Dr. Rema, the wife of late Prof. Chandramohan, donated ₹10 lakh to Madras Medical College from EsoIndia, a non-profit trust he had founded. The funds were raised through a charity musical event.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:56 pm IST

