Convention on eye surgery inaugurated in Chennai

Vision care is crucial as it directly impacts quality of life, pursuit of knowledge, productivity and social participation, Justice R. Mahadevan, Acting Chief Justice, Madras High Court, said.

Shortly after inaugurating the Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) Convention 2024 on Saturday, July 6, 2024, he said, “With a spiralling increase in population, the impact of television and digital gadgets such as mobile phones and computers and change in lifestyle, the prevalence of eyesight disorders are also on the rise.”

Justice Mahadeven added that the challenge of eye diseases was unevenly distributed, disproportionately impacting remote regions, low income individuals, women, senior citizens, people with disabilities and health disorders. He highlighted the role of optometry, calling it a cornerstone in ensuring clear vision.

Amar Agarwal, secretary general, IIRSI and chairman, Dr. Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals said the idea of the conference was to educate and showcase challenging and difficult cases, and how to manage them.

Over 4,000 ophthalmologists from across the country are taking part in the two-day convention. It features over 40 scientific sessions, live surgery demonstrations and hands-on wetlabs. Awards were presented to Indian and global ophthalmologists for their contributions.

