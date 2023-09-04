Convention focusses on discrimination of students on higher education institution campuses

September 04, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Chennai

Discrimination of students from the oppressed sections across higher education institutions is an empirical reality, said Sukhadeo Thorat, former chairman, University Grants Commission.

He was addressing a convention on the issues of students of oppressed sections in IITs and Central universities organised by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front in the city, on Sunday.

Dr Thorat delved into the persistence of discrimination faced by SC/ST students in IITs, Central Universities, State Universities and individual institutions of higher education, and referenced a survey carried out in the IIT Bombay campus which asked students about their experiences and the impact it has had on their mental health.

Discussing recommendations given by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, Dr Thorat emphasised on the need for more awareness about the Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions UGC regulations drafted in 2012.

“Be it administrations or students, not many are aware of how important these regulations are. It calls for every institution to set up an equal opportunity cell, as well as an anti-discriminatory officer,” he said. He further advocated for legal safeguards, and asked for institutions to have strong remedial assistance programs in place for SC/ST students which will address deficiencies and help develop confidence. “Sensitisation programmes against discrimination, for both the administration as well as students, is extremely important,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu untouchability eradication front, said that their focus is on the implementation of reservation in CEIs (Reservation in Admissions) 2006 Act and reservations in CEIs (Reservation in Teacher’s cadre) 2019 Act. Stating that there are currently no guidelines which ensure the representation of members from oppressed sections in various committees such as the Internal Complaints Committee, Anti-Ragging cell, and grievance redressal cells, they called for ensuring representation which would create a conducive atmosphere for students and staff from oppressed sections to approach these committees or bodies more freely.

An interaction with students and alumni of central universities was also held as a part of the convention.

