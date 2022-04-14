Convention focuses on NEP 2020 and its impact on education and democracy

Union government urged to immediately stop the “forceful” and “clandestine” implementation of NEP

In commemoration of the 132nd birth anniversary of B.R. Amnedkar, the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS-TN) organised a national convention on ‘Education and Democracy through the Prism of the Constitution’ on Thursday.

The focus was on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which the SPCSS-TN sought to reject on the basis of it being “undemocratic” and “anti-people”. The convention aimed to build a policy that ensures equitable access to education for all.

“Any policy in India, whether passed by the Centre or the States, is expected to be in accordance with the basic framework of the Constitution. It is rare that this is done to understand or analyse any policy document, and if the policy is not in tune with the Constitution, it stands to be rejected,” said Anil Sadagopal, former CABE member.

He called the NEP an exclusionary policy, and described the constitution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is designed to take over a whole spectrum of prevailing State-level entrance exams, as an anti-federal provision of the policy.

Speaking about the Dravidian model of education in Tamil Nadu, he said that four pioneering historic steps for protecting the educational rights of the people, as provided by the Constitution, were taken. They were: constituting the Justice A.K. Rajan Committee to assess the impact of NEET; passing a Bill to replace NEET based on its recommendations to uphold equality and equal opportunity; challenging NEP 2020 by forming a high-level committee to draft an alternative State education policy; and passing a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to withdraw CUET.

Speaking at the convention, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy spoke about how the Tamil Nadu government was focusing on social justice. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi spoke about how important the convention was for discussing the state of education in the country and the State. “Education might be on the Concurrent List, but the policies of the Central government [make it] seem like education is on some mystery list where there seems to be no proper direction,” he said.

In resolutions, the SPCSS-TN called upon the Union government to immediately stop the “forceful” and “clandestine” implementation of NEP 2020 and hold a constructive dialogue with each State government to understand the needs and aspirations of the people. It further called for strengthening State government institutions to ensure equitable access to education and withdrawal of NEET and CUET.