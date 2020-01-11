Chennai

Controversial scenes to be removed from Rajini’s Darbar

Lyca Productions released a statement on Twitter that ‘since some of those words seemed to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film’.

Lyca Productions released a statement on Twitter that ‘since some of those words seemed to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film’.  

more-in

The scenes were seen as a reference to Sasikala, whose lawyer threatened to sue the producer

Lyca Productions, the makers of Rajinikanth’s latest film directed by A.R. Murugadoss, announced that it will be removing controversial dialogues in the film, deemed to be a reference to V.K. Sasikala, the jailed aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Darbar, which released on Thursday, has two scenes where characters speak of prison inmates being allowed to go out and shop.

The dialogues are not mouthed by Mr. Rajinikanth in either scene, though the actor is present in the shot in the movie.

Following the film’s release, Sasikala's advocate, N. Raja Senthoor Pandian, took objection to the lines and threatened to sue the producers, Mr. Rajinikanth, Mr. Murugadoss, and fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar (for his later remarks with reference to the particular scene) if the said scenes were not removed.

‘For entertainment only’

On Friday, Lyca Productions released a statement on Twitter that read: “In Darbar, particular words and dialogues having references to prisoners or inmates going out of jail or prison during their imprisonment was only included with an intention of providing entertainment to the audience and not intended to refer to any specific individual or to offend anyone.”

“However, since some of those words seemed to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film,” the statement of the production house added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 1:44:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/controversial-scenes-to-be-removed-from-rajinis-darbar/article30538841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY