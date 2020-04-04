Contributions to relief funds

The Amalgamations Group, through Simpsons and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, has donated ₹5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The Group has been involved in the distribution of food and medical supplies to law enforcement officers and sanitation workers around its area of operations, while TAFE has been distributing foodgrains and pulses to support below poverty line families in the Nilgiris, said a statement.

Amway pitches in

Amway India has contributed ₹25 lakh to CMPRF and ₹1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. The company will be donating ₹5 lakh to the Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre (MMHRC), Madurai. This will help in the distribution of disposable masks and gloves to public service providers in Madurai and Dindigul districts. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 10,000 people, the company said in a statement.

The firm has allocated ₹5 lakh towards a disinfection and sanitation drive, in association with select NGO partners across 12 cities, benefiting more than 3,000 children and adults.

The initiative will entail the disinfection of three of its telemedicine centres, select schools and community centres in villages in Dindigul district. The disinfection drive will benefit 15 villages in and around Amway’s manufacturing facility in Nilakottai, the company said.

Overall, including its other initiatives, Amway has pledged ₹1.61 crore.

Ramco Cements has contributed ₹2.5 crore to CMPRF. According to a press release, the company has also mobilised high-value medical equipment and distributed food to thousands of stranded people by working with District Collectors, the police, public health authorities and panchayats.

TVS Motor and Sundaram-Clayton had earlier pledged ₹30 crore to support efforts. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton, and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks and providing cooked meals to those on the frontline, such as healthcare workers and police officers.

In addition, the group has committed ₹25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and ₹5 crore to CMPRF.