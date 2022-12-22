Contributions sought for Labour Welfare Fund

December 22, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board has asked companies and establishments to contribute for the Labour Welfare Fund for the year 2022. An amount of ₹60 per employee – ₹20 being the employee’s share and ₹40 the employer’s share – will be remitted along with the Form A for 2022 on or before January 31, 2023. In a press release, the board said persons who were employed for a period of 30 days in a year should contribute to the fund which could be remitted by means of a demand draft or cheques to “The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai-6”.

