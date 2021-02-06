Contractors working for TWAD to stop water supply from February 12

CHENNAI

06 February 2021 01:46 IST

Agitation demanding settlement of dues planned for Feb. 8 and 9

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) Contractors’ Welfare Association plans to halt water distribution from February 12. They have been demanding settlement of bills. Association members said a minimum of ₹270 crore needed to be paid.

They plan to organise a ‘waiting agitation’ at the TWAD Board head office in Chepauk on February 8 and 9, said association State president T.L. Ramesh. “We plan to halt water supply across the State from February 12 if the TWAD Board does not settle our dues by February 10,” he said. Water distribution and infrastructure has been outsourced to about 1,500 contractors across the State.

