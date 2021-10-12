Contractors penalised for failing to complete stormwater drain work

Five contractors were asked to pay a fine of ₹1.75 lakh.

CHENNAI

12 October 2021 02:27 IST

Delays affect flood preparedness in northern parts of city

The Greater Chennai Corporation has penalised contractors for delays in stormwater drain construction ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to a press release, the civic body has imposed a total fine of ₹4.5 lakh for a delay in completion of the work on various stretches. Owing to faulty design, the civic body has also asked a contractor to demolish and reconstruct the stormwater drain.

The Corporation has been maintaining 2,070 km of stormwater drains on 9,224 stretches in various parts of the city. The civic body is also maintaining 30 canals with a total length of 48.8 km.

Advertising

Advertising

Work on the development of stormwater drains in the Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam basins has been taken up with external funding. The Asian Development Bank has funded the 769-km-long integrated stormwater drain project in the Kosasthalaiyar basin at an estimated cost of ₹3,220 crore. A few contractors have reportedly failed to complete the work on time, affecting flood preparedness in the northern parts of the city.

As part of monsoon preparedness, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed Corporation officials to complete drain projects on time. Minister of Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, at a review meeting on Monday, directed officials to ensure that the stormwater drains network was linked properly to major waterways.

At another meeting held by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Monday, four contractors were found to have delayed the work in the Kosasthalaiyar basin. Five contractors were asked to pay a fine of ₹1.75 lakh. Work on restoration of 47 waterbodies was under way at a cost of ₹110 crore. Four contractors, who failed to complete work on time, were asked to pay a fine of ₹2.25 lakh.

Restoration work on a 5.9-km stretch of the Mambalam canal, estimated at ₹106 crore, has also been delayed. The civic body has issued notices to four contractors and ordered a contractor to pay a fine of ₹50,000. Three contractors have not started work in the Mambalam canal.