Contractors of TWAD want settlement of pending funds

They are considering halting water distribution across the State

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) Contractors’ Welfare Association have demanded the release of payment for their services, which has been pending for over eight months now.

The association is considering plans to halt the operation and maintenance of the water supply network outsourced by TWAD if their demands are not met. Nearly ₹400 crore is pending towards outsourced services.

Water distribution and maintenance of the infrastructure have been outsourced to nearly 1,500 contractors, engaged in daily operations across the State. About 25,000 labourers are involved in operating and maintaining the network. After making several representations, the members of the association have been in Chennai since Tuesday seeking the immediate release of funds.

They met senior officials of TWAD and the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) on the issue. They noted that it was becoming increasingly difficult to pay salaries and manage daily expenditure without any payment for the past eight months. Many were managing with bank overdraft facility, said the association’s secretary B. Arulswamy.

The association’s State president T.L. Ramesh, said, “We have been providing the services even in remote areas despite challenges during the lockdown.”

MAWS had directed to release a partial payment of nearly ₹125 crore due from various government agencies, including the Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, to TWAD. This would in turn be provided to the contractors, he recalled.

However, it is yet to be provided. “The MAWS Department assured us that a partial payment will be made around February 10. We will take a decision next week,” association’s State president T.L. Ramesh said.

At present, TWAD supplies nearly 1,928 million litre of water daily across the State, excluding Chennai, through 556 combined water supply schemes. A population of nearly 4.23 crore were supplied in Tamil Nadu, including nine Corporations, 66 Municipalities and 48, 948 rural habitations.