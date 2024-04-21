Contractors fail to re-lay roads properly at Velachery, leaving behind potholes

April 21, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

The Chennai Corporation paved the roads at several places at Velachery. But they were damaged during Cyclone Michaung last December and during the construction of the storm water drain. In some flood-prone areas, the civic body has built the storm water drain in the middle of the roads which are only 20 feet wide. In Velachery, the contractors did not remove silt catch pits, aimed at preventing the clogging of the drain, while paving the roads.

The result is a lot of potholes that trip motorists. This problem is acute on Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road. We request the Corporation to rectify the problem by removing and reinstalling the chutes in the paved portion.

S. Gurunathan, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar.

Corporation responds:

A senior Corporation official says the contractors are regularly advised to remove the pits while relaying the roads and install them again, and the civic body will look into the issue on Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road.

Flooring comes off

The commuters using the foot over-bridge at the Tambaram Sanatorium railway station are worried by the flooring damaged at several places. The flooring, laid with tiles a year ago for the benefit of visually challenged commuters, has come off because of poor masonry work, posing a threat to commuters, especially senior citizens.

R. Suresh, Sanatorium.

