GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Contractors fail to re-lay roads properly at Velachery, leaving behind potholes

April 21, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A serious lapse: Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road re-laid without re-installing the chute of the storm water drain.

A serious lapse: Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road re-laid without re-installing the chute of the storm water drain. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai Corporation paved the roads at several places at Velachery. But they were damaged during Cyclone Michaung last December and during the construction of the storm water drain. In some flood-prone areas, the civic body has built the storm water drain in the middle of the roads which are only 20 feet wide. In Velachery, the contractors did not remove silt catch pits, aimed at preventing the clogging of the drain, while paving the roads.

The result is a lot of potholes that trip motorists. This problem is acute on Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road. We request the Corporation to rectify the problem by removing and reinstalling the chutes in the paved portion.

S. Gurunathan, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar.

Corporation responds:

A senior Corporation official says the contractors are regularly advised to remove the pits while relaying the roads and install them again, and the civic body will look into the issue on Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Main Road.

Flooring comes off

The commuters using the foot over-bridge at the Tambaram Sanatorium railway station are worried by the flooring damaged at several places. The flooring, laid with tiles a year ago for the benefit of visually challenged commuters, has come off because of poor masonry work, posing a threat to commuters, especially senior citizens.

R. Suresh, Sanatorium.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.