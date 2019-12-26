Contractors deny collusion with Corpn.

The Corporation of Chennai Contractors’ Welfare Association has denied collusion with officials of the Chennai Corporation to get work contracts.

In a press statement, it stated that contractors were filing applications for taking up various works, including solid waste management, through the proper online channels in a transparent manner.

All works were being monitored and audited by State and Central agencies, and they would have brought any wrongdoing to light, it said. The association added that despite hindrances, contractors never deviated from work.