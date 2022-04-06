Contractor killed in road accident near Periyapalayam

Speeding car hit him while he was returning home

A 38-year-old resident of Thiruverkadu was killed after he was hit by a speeding car near Periyapalayam on Tuesday.

According to the police, K. Kumar was a construction contractor. He was returning home on his two-wheeler after performing bhoomi puja at a factory site at SIPCOT, Thervoy, when an Andhra Pradesh-registered car hit him.

Kumar sustained injuries on the head and leg. He was rushed to the Tiruvallur GH, but the hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead.

The Periyapalayam police registered a case and arrested the driver of the car for negligent driving.