Contractor killed in road accident near Periyapalayam
Speeding car hit him while he was returning home
A 38-year-old resident of Thiruverkadu was killed after he was hit by a speeding car near Periyapalayam on Tuesday.
According to the police, K. Kumar was a construction contractor. He was returning home on his two-wheeler after performing bhoomi puja at a factory site at SIPCOT, Thervoy, when an Andhra Pradesh-registered car hit him.
Kumar sustained injuries on the head and leg. He was rushed to the Tiruvallur GH, but the hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead.
The Periyapalayam police registered a case and arrested the driver of the car for negligent driving.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.