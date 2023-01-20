ADVERTISEMENT

Contract hospital worker sacked

January 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNA

The Hindu Bureau

A contract worker of the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district was terminated from service on the charge of receiving bribe from patients. Based on complaints from the public, the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services conducted a surprise inspection on January 19. During inquiry with patients, it was found that a hospital worker, employed on a daily wage basis, demanded and received bribe from them. The official terminated the worker from service, a press release from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US