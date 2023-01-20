HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contract hospital worker sacked

January 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNA

The Hindu Bureau

A contract worker of the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district was terminated from service on the charge of receiving bribe from patients. Based on complaints from the public, the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services conducted a surprise inspection on January 19. During inquiry with patients, it was found that a hospital worker, employed on a daily wage basis, demanded and received bribe from them. The official terminated the worker from service, a press release from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.