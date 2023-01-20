Contract hospital worker sacked

January 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNA

A contract worker of the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district was terminated from service on the charge of receiving bribe from patients. Based on complaints from the public, the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services conducted a surprise inspection on January 19. During inquiry with patients, it was found that a hospital worker, employed on a daily wage basis, demanded and received bribe from them. The official terminated the worker from service, a press release from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services said.