Contract ends, but wait for salary continues for nearly 140 doctors

They are yet to receive their salaries for February and March

Almost five months after their contract period came to an end, nearly 140 doctors, who were earlier working in mini-clinics, say they have not received their salaries yet for February and March.

The Health Department had brought the mini-clinic scheme to an end on December 31, 2021. It extended the contract period of 1,800-odd medical officers, who were also diverted for COVID-19 management, by three months, and decided not to extend it beyond March 31, 2022.

Months after their contract period ended, their pending salaries are yet to be settled, they said. According to them, 144 doctors in five health unit districts (HUDs) are still waiting for their salaries for February and March — 19 medical officers in Ariyalur HUD, 41 medical officers in Tiruvarur HUD, 48 in Namakkal HUD, 23 in Kancheepuram HUD and 13 in Poonamallee HUD. The doctors have to get ₹60,000 per month.

“We are waiting for the pending salary for nearly five months. We met and made a request to several officials but to no avail. They are saying that there are no funds to pay us. Majority of us have financial commitments,” said one of the doctors who did not want to be named.

“In the other districts, the pending salaries were paid through NHM COVID-19 fund, treasury fund and disaster management fund. These five districts have cited a shortage of funds to pay us. The Deputy Directors of Health Services have also written to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine,” he said.

A doctor in another district said, “In fact, we received the salary for January only in April after our contract was terminated. Many of us are stressed as we have personal commitments to fulfil.”

With many of them taking up jobs in the private sector, another doctor pointed out that now their salaries were around ₹30,000-₹35,000.

“Instructions were issued to the districts on March 7, 2022, itself by the National Health Mission when they had sufficient funds to pay the salaries. Now, some districts have told us that they do not have funds to pay them. We will be releasing funds,” a Health Department official said.