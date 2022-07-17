Contraband seized at Chennai airport

Three passengers were arrested

Three passengers were arrested

Gold weighing 2.6 kg, electronic goods, saffron and cigarettes worth ₹1.37 crore were seized at Chennai airport and three passengers were arrested in this connection.

On July 14, Mani, who came down from Dubai, had concealed three bundles of gold in paste form in his rectum. It weighed 1.25 kg, according to a press release.

In another incident, on July 15, two passengers Thameem Abdul Rahman and Mohammed Habibullah, who also arrived from Dubai, had hidden five bundles of gold in paste form in their rectum and two chains elsewhere.. Officials totally got 1.4 kg of gold and saffron, cigrettes and electronic goods from their baggage. Further investigation is on.