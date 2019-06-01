Continuous median, speed breakers sought

Motorists taking the Guduvancherry flyover has appealed to the State Highways Department for construction of a median in sections of the facility that lack one. The have also sought construction of speed breakers on the facility. At present, there is median only for a few meters on the elevated carriageway of the facility.

Taking advantage of the lack of a continuous median, motorists coming from Madambakkam Main Road and Railway Station Border Road, Guduvancherry, take a rash left turn near the entry and exit lanes.

Besides, motorists jump lanes and drive in the wrong direction at a good speed posing a threat to the safety of other road users. The flyover connects GST and Madambakkam Main Road, Guduvancherry.

T. Prakash, a social and environmental activist, and a long-time resident of Guduvancherry, says, “The flyover was thrown open in 2016, and over the last three years, many accidents have taken place there. I have witnessed two fatal accidents on the flyover. I have sent petitions to the CM’s Cell about this issue and have also requested the Kancheepuram District Police to place mobile barricades as a temporary measure. Till date, no remedial steps have been taken.”

A State Highways Department official has promised to do the needful.