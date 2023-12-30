December 30, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Chennai

From providing compensation to fishermen affected by the oil spill in Ennore to visiting Kuala Lumpur to study the new underground system for draining stormwater, Councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) put forth a wide range of requests before Mayor R. Priya at the Council meeting held on Friday at the Ripon Buildings.

K.P. Chokkalingam, zone 1 (Tiruvottiyur) ward 5 Councillor, said fishermen had incurred financial losses owing to the fear among the public of the presence of toxic oil in fish, following the spill.

“The private agency responsible for the oil spill must provide compensation to the fishermen of four coastal districts,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contingency plan

M. Renuka, ward 42 Councillor, said a contingency plan must be formulated by the State government to clear the oil and avert such incidents. “A few were admitted to hospitals following the ammonia gas leak from Coromandel International Limited, a fertilizer manufacturing facility in Ennore. This increased the ammonia content in the sea. The number of chemicals leaked and the damage caused must be ascertained to put an end to it. The State must monitor if industries functioning in the area adhere to laws,” she added.

Zone 4 (Tondiarpet) Standing Committee Chairman Nethaji U. Ganesan requested the GCC to appoint an official to study the Ennore area and control inundation in the coming years. M. Rathika, ward 174 Councillor, said areas in her ward had not been covered when storm-water drains were being built, leading to inundation this month.

V. Kaviganesan, ward 12 Councillor, stressed the need to have climate-adaptive infrastructure in line with the U.N.’s recommendations, which can help mitigate carbon emissions, to curb disasters. K. Kannan, ward 138 Councillor, suggested that the latest system installed in Kuala Lumpur for mitigating floods could be studied for implementation in the city.

M. Ravi Shankar, ward 129 Councillor, complained of roads being damaged within two months of being laid, following which Standing Committee (Works) Chairman N. Chitrarasu requested the GCC to complete the work before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Later, ward 145 Councillor, under zone 11 (Valasaravakkam), T. Sathyanathan contended that contractors who were awarded tenders online for road work did not respond on time and, hence, road-laying was delayed.

Roads repaired

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar said the Corporation had repaired 5,000 roads this financial year and would begin restoration of 5,000 more roads under several schemes in January. The work will be completed by the next financial year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.