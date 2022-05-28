Contestants present an array of recipes at culinary talent hunt

D. Muruganandi Sivakumar is the winner of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ in the preliminary round organised in Dindigul on Saturday.

She based her recipes on ‘Kurunji’, ‘Mullai’, ‘Marutham’ and ‘Neithal’ that belong to ancient Tamil cuisine, according to a press release.

Those who participated in the contest showcased a few dishes, including one that represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Savorit Pasta’. Chef K. Damodaran was the judge for the event. While M. Uma was the first runner-up, K. Sasikala was the second runner-up in the contest.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest which The Hindu is hosting. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice, in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner.

Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and Spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan and the media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and news channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal. Luxury car partner is Volkswagen.