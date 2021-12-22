Contest for innovating solid waste management

CHENNAI

Solution chosen as best will get ₹5 lakh

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a contest inviting the public to come up with innovative technological solutions for effective solid waste management.

The solution chosen as the best will receive a prize of ₹5 lakh.

Solutions adjudged to be second, third, fourth and fifth best will receive rewards worth ₹2.5 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh, ₹1 lakh and ₹75,000 respectively.

The Corporation said the solutions should focus on zero dumping of garbage, plastic waste management, and transparency through digital engagement. The solutions should also be focussed on social inclusion.

The contest has been announced under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 scheme of the Union Government.

Those interested to participate can send their proposed solutions to solidwastecorp5@gmail.com by December 31, 2021.