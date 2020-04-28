Containment zones up by 45%

The Chennai Corporation has created 202 containment zones where some residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

The number of containment zones has registered an increase of 45% during the last week, pointing to a rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the city.

The areas which are “continuous building areas” with a dense population have reported the largest number of containment zones in the city.

Royapuram zone, which is densely populated, has one-fourth of the number of containment zones. Zones such as Teynampet, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam have reported a number of positive cases.

Officials said that contact tracing had been intensified in congested neighbourhoods.

Zones such as Ambattur, Sholinganallur and Manali, which have lower population density than others have fewer containment zones.

Chennai Corporation has used 10.17 lakh litres of disinfectant solutions along 25,000 streets in various parts of the city.

All the 202 containment zones are being disinfected regularly. The streets are being disinfected twice a day using 1,160 equipment and vehicles.

Fiat to banks

The Corporation has decided to lock and seal banks and ATM kiosks that are not being sanitised regularly.

“We have advised banks to disinfect the branches and ATM kiosks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Most ATM kiosks and bank branches have not been sanitised in the past few days.

The banks should nominate an employee to take responsibility for disinfecting the premises and ATM kiosks.

The Corporation health department officials will inspect the ATM kiosks and bank branches and seal the branches that are not disinfected,” said an official of the Corporation.

Amma canteens

The number of visitors to Amma canteens has increased significantly in the past few days. Crowding had been reported in most of the 407 locations.

Police personnel have been posted to enforce social distancing in these canteens.

The Corporation has permitted serving of chapatis at night as demanded by consumers.

However, most Amma canteens were reportedly unable to receive the supply of raw material for chapati owing to inadequate number of vehicles to distribute the materials to each canteen.

For details on containment streets, visit https://bit.ly/ChennaiCOVID2804