Containment streets less than 20 in the city

Madhavaram, TVK Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Perungudi zones, do not have any barricaded streets.

As COVID-19 positive cases number less than 1,000 in the city, the containment zones have also decreased.

The containment zones, which stood at a total of 70 in the first week of October has gradually reduced and on Friday stood at less than 20 with 18 streets barricaded as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

As per the data released, Manali and Royapuram zones have the highest barricaded streets of 5 each with Tondiarpet and Teynampet zones having two streets each. Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Sholinganallur zones have one street each covered under containment.

