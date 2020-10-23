Chennai

Containment streets less than 20 in the city

As COVID-19 positive cases number less than 1,000 in the city, the containment zones have also decreased.

The containment zones, which stood at a total of 70 in the first week of October has gradually reduced and on Friday stood at less than 20 with 18 streets barricaded as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

As per the data released, Manali and Royapuram zones have the highest barricaded streets of 5 each with Tondiarpet and Teynampet zones having two streets each. Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Sholinganallur zones have one street each covered under containment.

Madhavaram, TVK Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Perungudi zones, do not have any barricaded streets.

