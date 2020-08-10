Containers with ammonium nitrate leave from Chennai to Hyderabad

Around 180 tonnes of the chemical has been transported, rest to be moved shortly.

A total of 10 containers, carrying around 180 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that were earlier stored at a private facility in Manali left for Hyderabad on Sunday. The remaining loads would be transported one after the other, sources said.

The containers carrying the chemical left the city around 3 p.m. on Sunday, and will reach Hyderabad by Tuesday morning. Illegally imported by a Karur-based company, the consignment was lying idle for five years at a facility on the outskirts of the city.

The Customs Department e-auctioned 697 tonnes, whereas 740 tonnes were originally seized. The whereabouts of the remaining quantity of the chemical remain unclear. Customs officials could not be reached for comment.

The containers were accompanied by guards, and the trailers were equipped with dry chemical powder fire extinguishers.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation had authorised the vehicles to carry the substance.

The drivers and cleaners are not allowed to smoke or cook inside their cabin. They cannot pick up other passengers while en route to their destination either.

The presence of such a large quantity of Ammonium Nitrate brought in special attention and concerns after the substance had caused an explosion in Beirut.