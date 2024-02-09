GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Container lorry capsizes in Chennai after driver falls asleep

February 09, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-feet container lorry capsized after the driver dashed into the entrance of the flyover of the radial road near Madhavaram on Thursday (February 8, 2024) night.

Police said a container lorry filled with caustic soda was proceeding from Chennai Harbour to a factory near Iyyapanthangal on the radial road. As the truck was nearing the flyover at Madhavaram, the truck driver suddenly lost control of his vehicle as he fell asleep and dashed into the entrance of the flyover at around 1.30 a.m.

The container lorry turned upside down blocking access of the service road near the flyover. The police rushed to the spot and with the help of a crane, removed the truck and diverted the traffic. The traffic on the radial road was normal on Friday morning. 

The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are searching for the absconding driver. 

