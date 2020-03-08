Contacts of infected man traced

With a 45-year-old man testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Tamil Nadu, the Health Department has gone on a heightened state of alert.

The Department, in a press release, said it was fully prepared to handle the situation and urged the public not to panic.

Health Department officials have traced 27 contacts of the person who had reached Chennai on February 28 by Air India from Muscat. An official said eight of those traced were high-risk contacts and the remaining 19 were low-risk contacts.

“They are under home quarantine. As a precautionary measure, we will be lifting samples from some of them on Sunday,” an official said.

The man was initially treated by his family physician. As his symptoms persisted for three days, he was referred to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. From there, he was shifted to the isolation ward of the RGGGH, in a 108 ambulance, on the night of March 4.

He underwent clinical examination, blood investigation, chest X-ray and a CT scan. Blood, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs were lifted and sent for testing to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy. As the test result was inconclusive, the samples were subsequently sent to NIV, Pune, the official said.

Patient stableNow he has recovered, and is asymptomatic and stable, authorities said.

Till date, a total of 1,13,106 passengers have been screened in airports in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore. Of them, 1,077 persons are under home quarantine for 28 days and three are under hospital quarantine, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The Department’s earlier travel advisory continues — people are advised to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan, and avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19-affected countries.

Those with a travel history to these countries should remain under strict home quarantine or hospital isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, the bulletin said.