Contactless system soon for registration of MODs

This will obviate the need for bank officials and property owners to visit sub-registrar offices

This will obviate the need for bank officials and property owners to visit sub-registrar offices

The Registration Department will soon roll out the contactless system of registering memorandum of deposit of title deeds (MODs) to obviate the need for bank officials and the property owners taking loans to visit the sub-registrar offices for completing the transaction.

A senior official of the Department said the amendment for introducing the sytem was made and passed by the Assembly. It has now been sent to the Governor for the President’s approval. He added that the approval was expected in the coming weeks.

The Department is involved in several documentary transactions, including sale deeds, power of attorneys, MODs and registration of marriages and rental agreements. A senior official said that in the first step to facilitate a contactless registration process, the Department identified three types of document transactions — including rental agreements for residential households and MODs — which could be implemented without problems.

Under the system, the application process would be carried out by uploading of the typed documents, along with the capturing of fingerprints using the Aadhaar-compatible fingerprint machine on the bank premises or at any other place. The application process would be completed on submission of documents and payment of online fees. The application documents for which several security features have been created in the software would be verified by the sub-registrars. After verification of the electronic documents, the sub-registrars would put their digital signature, completing the transaction. The original document would be delivered to the e-mail account of the applicants.

The Department plans to extend the system in phases to 14 types of transactions, except for sale deeds.

The official said, “We have encountered a problem with the sale deeds as the buyer could claim that he/she was ‘threatened’ to go ahead with the registration. However, the Department is working out the modalities to overcome this problem and will come out with a system for covering the sale deeds too.”

The official said software testing would soon be carried out with a bank and on completion of the security audit with the Aadhaar database, the project would be rolled out.