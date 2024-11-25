Consultation meeting on electoral rolls held

A consultation meeting focusing on field-level verification and updates for the Special Summary Revision - 2025 of the electoral rolls in Chennai district was held on Sunday (24 November 2024) at the Ripon Buildings. Special Summary Revision (SSR) is an annual process conducted as per instructions of the Election Commission of India to update the electoral rolls.

Chennai District Electoral Roll Observer Anil Meshram chaired the session, which addressed the inclusion, deletion, and correction of names in the electoral roll for the district’s 16 assembly constituencies, according to a press release.

In the release, he said that awareness campaigns in colleges and public spaces were essential to encourage voter registration, particularly among those who have recently turned 18 years in age. He instructed booth-level officers and supervisors to ensure thorough field verification of applications related to name deletions, address changes, and duplicate corrections. Officials were directed to ensure accuracy and completeness in the electoral roll before its publication, the release stated.

At the meeting, with representatives of recognised political parties, electoral registration officers, and senior election officials, he reviewed ongoing efforts and upcoming tasks related to the electoral roll. Later in the day, Mr Meshram inspected a special camp for electoral roll revision at Loyola College here. Additional District Election Officer M. Prithiviraj, along with senior election officials and party representatives were present.