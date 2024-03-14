ADVERTISEMENT

Consultants dispel myths surrounding Chronic Kidney Disease

March 14, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At a webinar on ‘Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Learn, Act, Thrive’ held on Wednesday, a panel of nephrology consultants of the Kauvery Hospital dispelled myths and fears surrounding CKD, and shared inputs on the treatment procedure for a person diagnosed with kidney disease.

The doctors took part in the webinar presented by Kauvery Hospital in collaboration with The Hindu as part of its wellness series held in line with World Kidney Day.

Do not wait for symptoms to take over the body and create complications, said one of the consultants, T. Rajarajan of Tiruchi. Even trivial symptoms warrant a visit to the doctor; diet and drug compliance as prescribed is important, he said. Dr. Rajarajan elaborated on the two types of dialysis - haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

CKD requires lifelong treatment, said K. Abirami of Salem, calling for the monitoring of blood sugar and blood pressure levels - two potential causes of CKD besides other risk factors, including family history, obesity, and smoking.

If CKD progresses towards end stage renal disease, then kidney transplant helps improve the overall health of the patient, and add years to life, said Prabhu Kanchi of Chennai, who recommended a basic kidney function test for all persons aged 35 and above.

