GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consultants dispel myths surrounding Chronic Kidney Disease

March 14, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At a webinar on ‘Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Learn, Act, Thrive’ held on Wednesday, a panel of nephrology consultants of the Kauvery Hospital dispelled myths and fears surrounding CKD, and shared inputs on the treatment procedure for a person diagnosed with kidney disease.

The doctors took part in the webinar presented by Kauvery Hospital in collaboration with The Hindu as part of its wellness series held in line with World Kidney Day.

Do not wait for symptoms to take over the body and create complications, said one of the consultants, T. Rajarajan of Tiruchi. Even trivial symptoms warrant a visit to the doctor; diet and drug compliance as prescribed is important, he said. Dr. Rajarajan elaborated on the two types of dialysis - haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

CKD requires lifelong treatment, said K. Abirami of Salem, calling for the monitoring of blood sugar and blood pressure levels - two potential causes of CKD besides other risk factors, including family history, obesity, and smoking.

If CKD progresses towards end stage renal disease, then kidney transplant helps improve the overall health of the patient, and add years to life, said Prabhu Kanchi of Chennai, who recommended a basic kidney function test for all persons aged 35 and above.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.