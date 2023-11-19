Consultant appointed to prepare development plan for Chennai Outer Ring Road growth corridor 

November 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A consultant has been appointed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to prepare a detailed development plan (DDP) for the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) growth corridor.

According to CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, the consultant will help plan development along the road, identify spaces for grid road formation, mark spaces for creation of public facilities, and earmark lands for development of industries, commercial establishments and residential areas, and other departments.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has envisioned CORR as a high-growth corridor that is expected to attract business, industrial activities, and residential areas. The road also will help decongest the core city, especially due to the higher floor space index and improved infrastructure,” he said.

Pradeep Misra, Chairman and Managing Director, Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd., the consultant, said the corridor, with an area of 25 sq.km., would be developed on the basis of transit oriented development (TOD) with multiple transportation facilities.

The Outer Ring Road Project signifies a crucial step toward relieving concerns of the city, including increased traffic and strained infrastructure due to rapid urban growth. Upgrading existing systems is imperative to addressing these challenges. This initiative aims to create a high-growth corridor, alleviating congestion while fostering economic development.

Existing planning frameworks, development plans, and regulations specific to the planning area will be reviewed by the consultant. The company will prepare a DDP for the CORR growth corridor for a width of 1 km on either side. Identification and delineation of the most suitable areas for implementation of the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme (LPADS) will be part of the consultancy assignment, a company release said.