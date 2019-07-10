Consultant appointed for exam dept.

The School Education Department announced the appointment of a consultant for the government examinations department to monitor the implementation of reforms.

D. Vasundaradevi, who recently retired as the Director of government examinations, has been appointed as the special officer and will work for a period of three years. An order from School Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav states a proposal had been submitted by the Director of School Education for the creation of the post.

In the proposal, the director had noted that there had been several reforms in the last three years. “Textbooks have been re-written and there is a shift from rote learning to conceptual learning. The blueprint concept has also been done away with.”

All these reforms necessitated new assessment methods and pattern of framing questions, the proposal said, seeking the appointment of a consultant.

The appointment also indicates that there will be a review of current examination patterns.

The consultant will work with the Directorate of Government Examinations as well as review textbooks and revise books that were part of the revamped curriculum.