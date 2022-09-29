Consulate General of the Republic of Korea organises beach clean-up at Marina

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 200 Korean Navy sailors along with Korean residents and locals gathered near the lighthouse at Marina beach to participate in the beach clean-up campaign, ‘We Love Marina’, on Thursday, as part of the visit by the Republic of Korea Navy vessels to the city.

Consul General of the Republic of Korea Young-seup Kwon, who organised the campaign, said, “On behalf of the Korean community in Chennai, I am happy to host the clean-up campaign in the city’s iconic and very beautiful beach with Korean Navy sailors.”

“Korean Navy ships’ visit to Chennai symbolizes the strong relations between Korea and India, especially the very strong economic presence of the Korean community in the city. Around 200 Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor India, have been successfully operating and over 4,000 Korean people are living here, forming the biggest expat community the city,” he said.