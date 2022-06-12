Consul General of Spain visits Chennai

Consul General of Spain in Mumbai Fernando Heredia Noguer and his team called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Consul General of Spain in Mumbai Fernando Heredia Noguer was on an official visit to Chennai.

According to a press release on Saturday, the visit was intended to present respect to the people and the authorities of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Spain and India.

Meetings were held with the Governor, Chief Minister and the Finance Minister. Mr.Heredia was accompanied by Antony Lobo, Honorary Consul of Spain in Chennai.

Mr. Heredia acknowledged the contribution of Spanish companies in Tamil Nadu, especially in terms of economic growth and employment in the sectors of wind power generation, water desalination, waste management and bathroom products.

The Consul General appreciated Tamil Nadu’s progressive policies on e-governance, fighting violence against women and LGBTI. Mr. Heredia showed interest in Tamil language and literature and praised Spain’s and India’s richness based on cultural diversity.

Spain looks forward to strengthen bilateral relations with India, the release said.