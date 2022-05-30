Construction worker murdered in Perumbakkam

The suspects surrendered in Chengalpattu court

A 37-year-old construction worker living in the slum tenements on Nethaji Main Road in Perumbakkam was murdered by two persons on Sunday night.

The police said the victim, Sundaramoorthy, was walking near his house after having dinner when two persons, riding a two-wheeler, attacked him with deadly weapons. He was killed on the spot. The police sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. The victim had been separated from his wife.

Meanwhile, the murder suspects surrendered in the Chengalpattu Court.