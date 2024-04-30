Man knocked down and killed by a speeding truck near Keelkattalai

April 30, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 32-year-old construction worker was killed after being knocked by a lorry on Kovilambakkam Main Road near Keelkattalai on Monday night.

A senior police official of the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation wing said that when M. Rambabu of Anakaputhur was returning home on Kovilambakkam Main Road, a lorry hit him from behind. In the impact, Rambabu was thrown off his two-wheeler and died on the spot. The police arrested S. Prasanna of Tiruvarur district, the lorry’s driver, for causing the accident.

