GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man knocked down and killed by a speeding truck near Keelkattalai

The police have arrested the driver of the lorry

April 30, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old construction worker was killed after being knocked by a lorry on Kovilambakkam Main Road near Keelkattalai on Monday night. 

A senior police official of the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation wing said that when M. Rambabu of Anakaputhur was returning home on Kovilambakkam Main Road, a lorry hit him from behind. In the impact, Rambabu was thrown off his two-wheeler and died on the spot. The police arrested S. Prasanna of Tiruvarur district, the lorry’s driver, for causing the accident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.