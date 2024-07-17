Construction worker killed after falling from third floor in Chennai

A 50-year-old woman was killed after falling from a multi-storey commercial building under construction in Pattabhiram on Tuesday, June 16, 2024.

Avadi police said Valarmathi, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was working as a labourer in an information technology park building under construction. As she was engaged in filling concrete mixture in the wall of the lift portion on the third floor which remained open, she lost her footing near the temporary lift door which was not kept locked and fell from the third floor inside the lift section.

The coworkers lifted her and sent her to the Avadi Government Hospital where she was pronounced brought dead. The police later shifted her body to Government Kilpauk medical college hospital for postmortem.

The Pattabhiram police have filed a case against the contractor, the police said.