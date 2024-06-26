Construction worker killed after being hit by suburban train in Chennai

A 62-year-old construction worker was killed after being hit by a suburban train on the railway track near Park railway station in Chennai, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have filed a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the GRP said R. Balaraman, a native of Arundhatipalayam in Arakkonam, was engaged as a contractor to dig pits for the installation of underground cables in Southern Railway’s fourth line construction project under progress between Egmore and Beach.

Not knowing that suburban trains were operated on the fast track, he was proceeding on the track from Egmore towards Park railway station when an electrical multiple unit (EMU) train hit him. On being alerted about the accident, the worker was rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and taken to the Park railway station for first aid, where he was pronounced dead.

The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a postmortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.