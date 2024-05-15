ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker killed after a wall collapses on him in Aminjikarai

Published - May 15, 2024 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker was killed and another seriously injured when a wall collapsed on them at a construction site in Aminjikarai on Wednesday. 

A senior official of the City Police said contractor Selvakumar was engaged in the construction of a multi-storey building in Ayyavu Colony, Aminjikarai in which more than 50 workers from West Bengal were employed. On Wednesday morning, when the workers were starting work at the site, two of them — Nowshad Sheikh, 32, and Kusmuddin, 36, — suffered serious injuries when the wall which they were preparing to plaster on the second floor collapsed on them.

Nowshad Sheikh having sustained serious head injury was killed on the spot, while Kusmuddin was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. 

On being alerted, the Aminjikarai police rushed to the spot and sent the body of Nowshad Sheikh to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The Aminjikarai Police have filed a case against the contractor and are investigating.

