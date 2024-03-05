ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker in Chennai killed while carrying out repairs at his house

March 05, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said a cutting machine the 44-year-old man was using accidentally injured his neck

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old construction worker was killed after a cutting machine he was using at his home, fell on his neck, in Neelankarai, on Monday, March 4, 2024. 

A senior official of the Chennai police said the victim, Chidambaram was a resident of Bharathiyar Nagar in Neelankarai. On Monday, Chidambaram was carrying out repairs at his house. While he was cutting a plastic drum with a cutting machine, he lost his hold on it and the machine cut his neck. Neighbours, on hearing his cries, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The Neelankarai police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. 

