Construction worker in Chennai killed while carrying out repairs at his house

March 05, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 44-year-old construction worker was killed after a cutting machine he was using at his home, fell on his neck, in Neelankarai, on Monday, March 4, 2024.

A senior official of the Chennai police said the victim, Chidambaram was a resident of Bharathiyar Nagar in Neelankarai. On Monday, Chidambaram was carrying out repairs at his house. While he was cutting a plastic drum with a cutting machine, he lost his hold on it and the machine cut his neck. Neighbours, on hearing his cries, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Neelankarai police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.